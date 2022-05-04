Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch AKAM Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 2.98 million Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $100.18 changed hands at -$13.62 or -11.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.89B. AKAM’s current price is a discount, trading about -23.03% off its 52-week high of $123.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $96.86, which suggests the last value was 3.31% up since then. When we look at Akamai Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) trade information

Instantly AKAM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 116.57 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -11.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.77%, with the 5-day performance at -1.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is -5.57% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Akamai Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.98% over the past 6 months, a 3.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Akamai Technologies Inc. will rise 2.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $924.54 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Akamai Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $936.96 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Akamai Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 16.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.99% per year.

AKAM Dividends

Akamai Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05.

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.67% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares while 95.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.87%. There are 95.25% institutions holding the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.95% of the shares, roughly 17.63 million AKAM shares worth $2.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 14.37 million shares worth $1.68 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.62 million shares estimated at $540.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 3.67 million shares worth around $430.01 million.