AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.33 million AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.36 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $31.54M. AIKI’s last price was a discount, traded about -236.11% off its 52-week high of $1.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at AIkido Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AIKI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Instantly AIKI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.55%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3725 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.45%, with the 5-day performance at 13.55% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) is -19.65% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AIKI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -455.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.90%. The 2022 estimates are for AIkido Pharma Inc. earnings to increase by 80.20%.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.20% of AIkido Pharma Inc. shares while 10.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.72%. There are 10.69% institutions holding the AIkido Pharma Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.60% of the shares, roughly 4.13 million AIKI shares worth $2.42 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.43% or 1.28 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.69 million shares estimated at $1.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.48% of the shares, roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $0.78 million.