agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.78 million agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.51 changed hands at $0.11 or 0.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.90B. AGL’s last price was a discount, traded about -142.19% off its 52-week high of $44.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.36, which suggests the last value was 22.42% up since then. When we look at agilon health inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Analysts gave the agilon health inc. (AGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGL as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. agilon health inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.19 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 added 0.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.44%, with the 5-day performance at -3.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is -28.94% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGL’s forecast low is $30.00 with $41.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -121.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -62.07% for it to hit the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the agilon health inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.84% over the past 6 months, a 61.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $453.42 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that agilon health inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $597.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 44.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for agilon health inc. earnings to decrease by -560.10%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 28.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of agilon health inc. shares while 99.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.14%. There are 99.70% institutions holding the agilon health inc. stock share, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 52.32% of the shares, roughly 205.95 million AGL shares worth $5.56 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.90% or 42.89 million shares worth $1.16 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 13.11 million shares estimated at $343.73 million under it, the former controlled 3.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 2.93% of the shares, roughly 11.55 million shares worth around $254.07 million.