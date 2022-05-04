Accuray Incorporated (ARAY): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.90. With the company’s per share price at $2.65 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $261.42M. ARAY’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.77% off its 52-week high of $5.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.60, which suggests the last value was 1.89% up since then. When we look at Accuray Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 622.09K.

Analysts gave the Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARAY as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Accuray Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) trade information

Instantly ARAY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.39 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.44%, with the 5-day performance at -15.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) is -21.60% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARAY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -277.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -164.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Accuray Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.37% over the past 6 months, a -400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Accuray Incorporated will fall -80.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.32 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Accuray Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $102.68 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Accuray Incorporated earnings to decrease by -262.40%.

ARAY Dividends

Accuray Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.44% of Accuray Incorporated shares while 77.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.95%. There are 77.35% institutions holding the Accuray Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.23% of the shares, roughly 7.64 million ARAY shares worth $36.42 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.46% or 5.06 million shares worth $24.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Heartland Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.9 million shares estimated at $13.83 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $9.12 million.