89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.9 million 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.15 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $47.56M. ETNBâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -1150.7% off its 52-week high of $26.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 3.72% up since then. When we look at 89bio Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 169.06K.

Analysts gave the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ETNB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. 89bio Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.31.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.70 on Tuesday, 05/03/22 subtracted -0.92% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -83.55%, with the 5-day performance at -18.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is -45.01% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ETNBâ€™s forecast low is $33.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -2690.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1434.88% for it to hit the projected low.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 89bio Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -88.49% over the past 6 months, a -12.72% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 89bio Inc. will fall -107.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -59.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for 89bio Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.15% of 89bio Inc. shares while 100.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.69%. There are 100.52% institutions holding the 89bio Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 24.48% of the shares, roughly 4.97 million ETNB shares worth $97.28 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.39% or 3.73 million shares worth $73.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Hartford Healthcare Fund. With 1.14 million shares estimated at $22.28 million under it, the former controlled 5.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Healthcare Fund held about 3.14% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $11.2 million.