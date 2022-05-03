Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $123.35 changing hands around $2.7 or 2.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $26.06B. ZBH’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.59% off its 52-week high of $173.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $105.23, which suggests the last value was 14.69% up since then. When we look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) trade information

Instantly ZBH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 125.78 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.11%, with the 5-day performance at -5.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) is -5.67% down.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.10% over the past 6 months, a -11.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. will fall -6.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.07 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.09 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 395.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.82% per year.

ZBH Dividends

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 0.80% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 0.80% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.51% of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares while 91.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.33%. There are 91.97% institutions holding the Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.42% of the shares, roughly 21.76 million ZBH shares worth $2.76 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.29% or 19.41 million shares worth $2.47 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $863.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $641.76 million.