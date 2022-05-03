Will Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.51 changing hands around $0.12 or 4.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.26B. CCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -63.35% off its 52-week high of $4.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.07, which suggests the last value was 17.53% up since then. When we look at Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CCO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.80%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.88 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 4.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.79%, with the 5-day performance at -19.80% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is -30.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CCO’s forecast low is $3.75 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -99.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.59% over the past 6 months, a 93.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. will rise 77.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $536.55 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $634.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $370.91 million and $505.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 26.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 10.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares while 96.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.64%. There are 96.31% institutions holding the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 22.37% of the shares, roughly 105.43 million CCO shares worth $348.99 million.

Ares Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.92% or 46.77 million shares worth $154.82 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 50.86 million shares estimated at $168.36 million under it, the former controlled 10.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.14% of the shares, roughly 10.06 million shares worth around $33.31 million.