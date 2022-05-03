Why To Invest In Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTRP) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 10.75 million Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $91.80M. FTRP’s current price is a discount, trading about -541.9% off its 52-week high of $6.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.98, which suggests the last value was 6.67% up since then. When we look at Field Trip Health Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 87970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 121.30K.

Analysts gave the Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FTRP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Field Trip Health Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) trade information

Instantly FTRP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3600 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.10%, with the 5-day performance at -15.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) is -19.40% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.38 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTRP’s forecast low is $1.57 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2280.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.52% for it to hit the projected low.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.43 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Field Trip Health Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 14.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Field Trip Health Ltd. earnings to decrease by -131.90%.

FTRP Dividends

Field Trip Health Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.98% of Field Trip Health Ltd. shares while 18.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 24.05%. There are 18.52% institutions holding the Field Trip Health Ltd. stock share, with Avidity Partners Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.52% of the shares, roughly 3.21 million FTRP shares worth $7.88 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.03% or 2.34 million shares worth $5.75 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.56 million under it, the former controlled 0.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF held about 0.23% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.33 million.