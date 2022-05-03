Why Should You Invest In EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER)?

In the latest trading session, 1.14 million EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.99 changed hands at -$3.79 or -25.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $475.92M. EVER’s current price is a discount, trading about -225.66% off its 52-week high of $35.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.73, which suggests the last value was -6.73% down since then. When we look at EverQuote Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.65K.

Analysts gave the EverQuote Inc. (EVER) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended EVER as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. EverQuote Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) trade information

Instantly EVER was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.75%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 14.96 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -25.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.75% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) is -8.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, EVER’s forecast low is $11.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.09% for it to hit the projected low.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the EverQuote Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.18% over the past 6 months, a -62.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for EverQuote Inc. will fall -130.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -61.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.31 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that EverQuote Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $101.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $97.29 million and $103.82 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -59.80%. The 2022 estimates are for EverQuote Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.40% per year.

EVER Dividends

EverQuote Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.22% of EverQuote Inc. shares while 66.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.14%. There are 66.13% institutions holding the EverQuote Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.91% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million EVER shares worth $29.83 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.78% or 1.34 million shares worth $24.96 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Buffalo Small Cap Fund. With 1.08 million shares estimated at $21.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Buffalo Small Cap Fund held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $10.64 million.