Why Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.68 million Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s most recent per share price at $81.45 changing hands around $2.39 or 3.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.84B. CNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -10.4% off its 52-week high of $89.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $59.67, which suggests the last value was 26.74% up since then. When we look at Centene Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Analysts gave the Centene Corporation (CNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CNC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centene Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.99.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) trade information

Instantly CNC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 83.02 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.05%, with the 5-day performance at -6.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) is -6.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $95.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNC’s forecast low is $82.00 with $112.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -37.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.68% for it to hit the projected low.

Centene Corporation (CNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Centene Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.98% over the past 6 months, a 6.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centene Corporation will rise 115.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $32.48 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Centene Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $34.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $28.29 billion and $29.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Centene Corporation earnings to decrease by -26.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.63% per year.

CNC Dividends

Centene Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.16% of Centene Corporation shares while 95.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.59%. There are 95.47% institutions holding the Centene Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 62.49 million CNC shares worth $5.15 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.04% or 46.85 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 22.46 million shares estimated at $1.85 billion under it, the former controlled 3.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 16.58 million shares worth around $1.37 billion.