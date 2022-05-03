When Will Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.79. With the company’s most recent per share price at $50.87 changing hands around $1.94 or 3.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.16B. CPE’s current price is a discount, trading about -30.69% off its 52-week high of $66.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $25.32, which suggests the last value was 50.23% up since then. When we look at Callon Petroleum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Analysts gave the Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended CPE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Callon Petroleum Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.33.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Instantly CPE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 54.61 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.56%, with the 5-day performance at -9.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is -17.18% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.81, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.57% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPE’s forecast low is $60.00 with $140.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -175.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.95% for it to hit the projected low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Callon Petroleum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -5.41% over the past 6 months, a 78.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Callon Petroleum Company will rise 123.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 151.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $537.08 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Callon Petroleum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $559.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $359.88 million and $341.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 49.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 64.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Callon Petroleum Company earnings to increase by 111.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.95% of Callon Petroleum Company shares while 78.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.99%. There are 78.43% institutions holding the Callon Petroleum Company stock share, with Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.03% of the shares, roughly 11.7 million CPE shares worth $552.86 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.38% or 8.84 million shares worth $417.76 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 3.34 million shares estimated at $165.09 million under it, the former controlled 5.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $84.82 million.