What Is The Performance Outlook For Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $67.21 changed hands at -$0.65 or -0.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.45B. MCHP’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.91% off its 52-week high of $90.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.34, which suggests the last value was 5.76% up since then. When we look at Microchip Technology Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.35 million.

Analysts gave the Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended MCHP as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Microchip Technology Incorporated’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.25.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) trade information

Instantly MCHP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 68.97 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -0.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.05%, with the 5-day performance at -0.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) is -9.69% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $93.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.8% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MCHP’s forecast low is $70.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -85.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microchip Technology Incorporated share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.41% over the past 6 months, a 36.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microchip Technology Incorporated will rise 35.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 29.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 24.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.82 billion. 19 analysts are of the opinion that Microchip Technology Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.47 billion and $1.57 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Microchip Technology Incorporated earnings to increase by 16.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.50% per year.

MCHP Dividends

Microchip Technology Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09. The 1.49% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.01. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.00% of Microchip Technology Incorporated shares while 90.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.47%. There are 90.62% institutions holding the Microchip Technology Incorporated stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.46% of the shares, roughly 63.73 million MCHP shares worth $5.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.73% or 42.99 million shares worth $3.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 19.04 million shares estimated at $1.66 billion under it, the former controlled 3.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.84% of the shares, roughly 15.77 million shares worth around $1.37 billion.