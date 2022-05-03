Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.73 million Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.62 changed hands at $0.43 or 4.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.86B. VMEO’s last price was a discount, traded about -446.14% off its 52-week high of $58.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.20, which suggests the last value was 13.37% up since then. When we look at Vimeo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Analysts gave the Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VMEO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Vimeo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) trade information

Instantly VMEO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.94 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 4.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.87%, with the 5-day performance at 0.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) is -10.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.43, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.07% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VMEO’s forecast low is $12.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -135.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -12.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Vimeo Inc. (VMEO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vimeo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.51% over the past 6 months, a -5,300.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $104.76 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Vimeo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $108.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Vimeo Inc. earnings to decrease by -3.90%.

VMEO Dividends

Vimeo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.69% of Vimeo Inc. shares while 88.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.12%. There are 88.68% institutions holding the Vimeo Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.10% of the shares, roughly 12.63 million VMEO shares worth $226.92 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 11.23 million shares worth $201.65 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. With 3.96 million shares estimated at $116.25 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $64.53 million.