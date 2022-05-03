VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VTIQ) Shares Inclined By 0.10% In One Month.

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.82 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $432.28M. VTIQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.56% off its 52-week high of $10.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 2.14% up since then. When we look at VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4180.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 64.34K.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) trade information

Instantly VTIQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.85 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) is 0.10% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62300.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.98 days.

VTIQ Dividends

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.91% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II shares while 69.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.36%. There are 69.70% institutions holding the VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II stock share, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.47% of the shares, roughly 3.0 million VTIQ shares worth $29.22 million.

P. Schoenfeld Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 2.98 million shares worth $29.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $3.08 million under it, the former controlled 0.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.13 million.