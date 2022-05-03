Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 0.99 million Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.52 changing hands around $0.09 or 21.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $47.26M. TMDI’s current price is a discount, trading about -313.46% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 26.92% up since then. When we look at Titan Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 225.15K.

Analysts gave the Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMDI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Titan Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Instantly TMDI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.5399 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 21.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.85%, with the 5-day performance at -1.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) is -19.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMDI’s forecast low is $2.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -476.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -284.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Titan Medical Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -73.70% over the past 6 months, a -178.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 6.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11 million.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Titan Medical Inc. shares while 4.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.03%. There are 4.02% institutions holding the Titan Medical Inc. stock share, with Essex LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.49% of the shares, roughly 1.65 million TMDI shares worth $1.03 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.33% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 54356.0 shares estimated at $37940.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.