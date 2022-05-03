Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the latest trading session, 1.16 million Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.20 changed hands at -$0.8 or -5.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $287.70M. TARS’s current price is a discount, trading about -196.06% off its 52-week high of $39.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.49, which suggests the last value was -2.2% down since then. When we look at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 57.93K.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) trade information

Instantly TARS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 19.64 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -5.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.78%, with the 5-day performance at -26.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) is -16.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.82 days.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.57% over the past 6 months, a -494.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -2.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -229.80% for the next quarter.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.45 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $8.92 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -73.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 48.60%.

TARS Dividends

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.40% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 67.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.54%. There are 67.69% institutions holding the Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vivo Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.45% of the shares, roughly 2.99 million TARS shares worth $67.21 million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.74% or 2.01 million shares worth $45.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.32 million shares estimated at $7.14 million under it, the former controlled 1.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.95% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $4.44 million.