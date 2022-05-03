Stock Performance Of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.37. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $114.55 changing hands around $15.4 or 15.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.25B. IPGPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -92.5% off its 52-week high of $220.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $90.51, which suggests the last value was 20.99% up since then. When we look at IPG Photonics Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 672.32K.

Analysts gave the IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended IPGP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. IPG Photonics Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) trade information

Instantly IPGP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.37%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 117.22 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 15.53% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.40%, with the 5-day performance at 2.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) is -9.67% down.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IPG Photonics Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -37.65% over the past 6 months, a -6.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IPG Photonics Corporation will rise 28.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350.47 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that IPG Photonics Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $365.71 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $336.63 million and $328.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.30%. The 2022 estimates are for IPG Photonics Corporation earnings to increase by 74.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

IPGP Dividends

IPG Photonics Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.85% of IPG Photonics Corporation shares while 67.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.28%. There are 67.54% institutions holding the IPG Photonics Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.11% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million IPGP shares worth $600.7 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.58% or 2.97 million shares worth $470.92 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were First Eagle Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $266.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.86% of the shares, roughly 0.99 million shares worth around $156.75 million.