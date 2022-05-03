Stock Performance And Forecast For Manulife Financial Corporation

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.24. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $19.55 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.97B. MFCâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -13.5% off its 52-week high of $22.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.66, which suggests the last value was 9.67% up since then. When we look at Manulife Financial Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Instantly MFC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.97 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.57% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.94%, with the 5-day performance at -4.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is -8.95% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MFCâ€™s forecast low is $19.66 with $29.31 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -49.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Manulife Financial Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -0.05% over the past 6 months, a 6.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Manulife Financial Corporation earnings to increase by 20.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.50% per year.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14. The 5.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.02. It is important to note, however, that the 5.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.19 per year.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Manulife Financial Corporation shares while 57.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 57.74%. There are 57.74% institutions holding the Manulife Financial Corporation stock share, with Royal Bank of Canada the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.43% of the shares, roughly 163.83 million MFC shares worth $3.15 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.24% or 101.72 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Income Fund of America Inc. With 25.11 million shares estimated at $489.47 million under it, the former controlled 1.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 17.78 million shares worth around $346.53 million.