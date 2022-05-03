Stock Performance And Forecast For Joby Aviation Inc.

In the last trading session, 4.75 million Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.36 changed hands at $0.12 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.31B. JOBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -167.35% off its 52-week high of $14.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.61, which suggests the last value was 32.65% up since then. When we look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.02 million.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) trade information

Instantly JOBY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.48 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.58%, with the 5-day performance at 0.94% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is -19.03% down.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Joby Aviation Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.25% over the past 6 months, a 29.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 44.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Joby Aviation Inc. earnings to increase by 17.50%.

JOBY Dividends

Joby Aviation Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.48% of Joby Aviation Inc. shares while 25.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.75%. There are 25.13% institutions holding the Joby Aviation Inc. stock share, with Intel Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.62% of the shares, roughly 46.04 million JOBY shares worth $463.17 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.66% or 10.0 million shares worth $100.6 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 3.48 million shares estimated at $34.99 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $21.6 million.