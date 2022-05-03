Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 42.31 million Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.96. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $3.66 changing hands around $1.0 or 37.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.51M. SNOAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -265.03% off its 52-week high of $13.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.55, which suggests the last value was 30.33% up since then. When we look at Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 141.54K.

Analysts gave the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.04 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 37.57% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.66%, with the 5-day performance at -5.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is -33.65% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNOAâ€™s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -145.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -145.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 4.40%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 6.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.89%. There are 6.84% institutions holding the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.93% of the shares, roughly 90667.0 SNOA shares worth $0.51 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.19% or 36878.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 30154.0 shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 27591.0 shares worth around $0.15 million.