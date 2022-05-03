SJT Stock Forecast 2022: San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE: SJT) Remains Strong With -100.2% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.07 million San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.69. With the company’s per share price at $10.24 changed hands at -$0.38 or -3.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $473.19M. SJT’s last price was a discount, traded about -21.0% off its 52-week high of $12.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.75, which suggests the last value was 63.38% up since then. When we look at San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 780.91K.

Analysts gave the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended SJT as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Instantly SJT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.22%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 11.26 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -3.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 68.14%, with the 5-day performance at 6.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) is 16.76% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SJT’s forecast low is $20.50 with $20.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.2% for it to hit the projected low.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust earnings to increase by 384.90%.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04. The 8.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.90. It is important to note, however, that the 8.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.18% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares while 12.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.43%. There are 12.73% institutions holding the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock share, with K2 Principal Fund, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.32% of the shares, roughly 2.01 million SJT shares worth $12.27 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.42% or 0.66 million shares worth $4.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF. With 35102.0 shares estimated at $0.21 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 10141.0 shares worth around $61758.0.