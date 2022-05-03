Should You Invest In Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) In 2022?

In the last trading session, 3.05 million Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.45. With the company’s per share price at $16.20 changed hands at $0.06 or 0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.32B. LBRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -23.77% off its 52-week high of $20.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.50, which suggests the last value was 47.53% up since then. When we look at Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 17.86 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is 9.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.99 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.39% over the past 6 months, a 149.02% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will rise 39.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 64.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 156.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $673.26 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $734.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $257.59 million and $552.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 161.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -14.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. earnings to increase by 24.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.10% per year.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.85% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares while 55.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.03%. There are 55.40% institutions holding the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.43% of the shares, roughly 18.6 million LBRT shares worth $225.63 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.08% or 12.63 million shares worth $153.18 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 7.77 million shares estimated at $94.26 million under it, the former controlled 4.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 4.79 million shares worth around $61.93 million.