Should You Invest In Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.07 changing hands around $0.02 or 40.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.13M. KLDO’s current price is a discount, trading about -13428.57% off its 52-week high of $9.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.04, which suggests the last value was 42.86% up since then. When we look at Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

Analysts gave the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended KLDO as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) trade information

Instantly KLDO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -27.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.0800 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 40.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -97.91%, with the 5-day performance at -27.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) is -96.97% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, KLDO’s forecast low is $1.70 with $19.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27042.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2328.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (KLDO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. will fall -5.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -13.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.12 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $120k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $243k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 360.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 7.00%.

KLDO Dividends

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.71% of Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares while 81.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.84%. There are 81.80% institutions holding the Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 45.96% of the shares, roughly 19.58 million KLDO shares worth $106.88 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.99% or 6.39 million shares worth $34.87 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 2.38 million shares estimated at $10.24 million under it, the former controlled 5.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 1.89% of the shares, roughly 0.8 million shares worth around $4.36 million.