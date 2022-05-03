Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $55.48 changed hands at -$1.48 or -2.60% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.03B. QSR’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.19% off its 52-week high of $71.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.47, which suggests the last value was 3.62% up since then. When we look at Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Analysts gave the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended QSR as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.69.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) trade information

Instantly QSR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 58.93 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -2.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.13%, with the 5-day performance at -3.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is -2.45% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.78% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, QSR’s forecast low is $56.28 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.18% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Restaurant Brands International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.56% over the past 6 months, a 4.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.39 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings to increase by 68.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.49% per year.

QSR Dividends

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 02. The 3.72% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 3.72% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.44% of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares while 82.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.22%. There are 82.02% institutions holding the Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.53% of the shares, roughly 36.15 million QSR shares worth $2.21 billion.

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.63% or 23.94 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc. With 11.26 million shares estimated at $689.18 million under it, the former controlled 3.59% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 9.07 million shares worth around $513.72 million.