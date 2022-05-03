Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the last trading session, 159.23 million Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.53 changed hands at $2.55 or 42.64% during last session, the market valuation stood at $228.52M. RDBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -219.11% off its 52-week high of $27.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.61, which suggests the last value was 81.13% up since then. When we look at Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 41.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.22 million.

Analysts gave the Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RDBX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Instantly RDBX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 117.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.00 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 42.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.11%, with the 5-day performance at 117.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is 261.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.33, meaning bulls need a downside of -60.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDBX’s forecast low is $3.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -17.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 64.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.38 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Redbox Entertainment Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $160.42 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Redbox Entertainment Inc. earnings to decrease by -131.10%.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.52% of Redbox Entertainment Inc. shares while 165.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 212.99%. There are 165.02% institutions holding the Redbox Entertainment Inc. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.11% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million RDBX shares worth $26.8 million.

Omni Partners US LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.43% or 1.19 million shares worth $11.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $2.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd held about 1.11% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $1.4 million.