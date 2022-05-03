QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 6.33 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.92 changed hands at $0.98 or 6.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.06B. QS’s last price was a discount, traded about -170.6% off its 52-week high of $43.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.21, which suggests the last value was 17.02% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.51 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.95 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 6.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.26%, with the 5-day performance at 1.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -20.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.32 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, QS’s forecast low is $16.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -88.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.5% for it to hit the projected low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.99% over the past 6 months, a 9.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corporation will rise 95.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 98.30%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.65% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 37.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.34%. There are 37.53% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Capricorn Investment Group Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.30% of the shares, roughly 17.87 million QS shares worth $396.45 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.14% or 17.32 million shares worth $384.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.75 million shares estimated at $116.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $92.91 million.