PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Stock Forecast For 2022: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.06 million PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.68 changed hands at -$0.12 or -1.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.26B. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -263.54% off its 52-week high of $27.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.94, which suggests the last value was 35.68% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.53 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -1.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.75%, with the 5-day performance at -8.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is -4.00% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PureCycle Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.64% over the past 6 months, a 18.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for PureCycle Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -570.40%.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.73% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares while 44.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.51%. There are 44.67% institutions holding the PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.44% of the shares, roughly 18.12 million PCT shares worth $173.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.28% or 7.37 million shares worth $70.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $22.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.74% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $19.52 million.