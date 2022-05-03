Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.57 million Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.84 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $158.03M. PROG’s last price was a discount, traded about -638.1% off its 52-week high of $6.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 21.43% up since then. When we look at Progenity Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.07 million.

Analysts gave the Progenity Inc. (PROG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PROG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Progenity Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Instantly PROG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0100 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.71%, with the 5-day performance at -15.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) is -27.41% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 72.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PROG’s forecast low is $2.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -376.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Progenity Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.61% over the past 6 months, a 68.79% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Progenity Inc. will rise 89.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 75.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -65.80% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $250k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Progenity Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $500k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $14.28 million and $24.53 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -98.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -98.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Progenity Inc. earnings to increase by 51.50%.

PROG Dividends

Progenity Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.25% of Progenity Inc. shares while 52.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.00%. There are 52.95% institutions holding the Progenity Inc. stock share, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 22.23% of the shares, roughly 36.4 million PROG shares worth $55.32 million.

Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.99% or 6.54 million shares worth $9.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $0.84 million under it, the former controlled 0.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.19% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million shares worth around $0.47 million.