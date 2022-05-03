Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Stock Forecast For 2022: $17.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.99 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.41B. PL’s last price was a discount, traded about -143.49% off its 52-week high of $12.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.28, which suggests the last value was 14.23% up since then. When we look at Planet Labs PBC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Analysts gave the Planet Labs PBC (PL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PL as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Planet Labs PBC’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.45 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -0.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.86%, with the 5-day performance at -8.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is -1.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PL’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -240.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Planet Labs PBC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.74% over the past 6 months, a 52.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.13 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Planet Labs PBC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $130.13 million.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.55% of Planet Labs PBC shares while 28.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 33.80%. There are 28.88% institutions holding the Planet Labs PBC stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 7.8 million PL shares worth $47.97 million.

Capricorn Investment Group Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.00% or 7.24 million shares worth $44.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $7.39 million under it, the former controlled 0.30% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF held about 0.21% of the shares, roughly 0.51 million shares worth around $3.14 million.