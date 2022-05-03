Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s most recent per share price at $90.94 changing hands around $1.76 or 1.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $43.13B. PSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.74% off its 52-week high of $94.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $63.19, which suggests the last value was 30.51% up since then. When we look at Phillips 66’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.59 million.

Analysts gave the Phillips 66 (PSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PSX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Phillips 66’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.78.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

Instantly PSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 90.39 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.07%, with the 5-day performance at 10.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is 3.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PSX’s forecast low is $89.00 with $119.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -30.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Phillips 66 share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 19.26% over the past 6 months, a 41.93% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Phillips 66 will rise 275.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -20.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.72 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $39.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $22.88 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 78.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Phillips 66 earnings to increase by 132.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.10% per year.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66 is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 05. The 4.13% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.13% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Phillips 66 shares while 65.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.77%. There are 65.58% institutions holding the Phillips 66 stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 43.39 million PSX shares worth $3.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.51% or 31.3 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.89 million shares estimated at $1.09 billion under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 12.45 million shares worth around $902.48 million.