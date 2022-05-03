Performance Report And Forecasts For Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN)

In the last trading session, 14.36 million Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.63 changed hands at -$0.89 or -16.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $89.31M. CYN’s last price was a discount, traded about -114.04% off its 52-week high of $9.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 76.67% up since then. When we look at Cyngn Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.40 million.

Analysts gave the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CYN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cyngn Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 91.32%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 6.25 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -16.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.89%, with the 5-day performance at 91.32% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN) is 217.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 64.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CYN’s forecast low is $13.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -180.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -180.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cyngn Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.32% over the past 6 months, a 62.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Cyngn Inc. earnings to increase by 6.70%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.70% of Cyngn Inc. shares while 64.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.71%.