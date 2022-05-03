Performance Report And Forecasts For Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO)

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $60.70 changing hands around $0.62 or 1.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $18.05B. BRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.91% off its 52-week high of $74.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $50.78, which suggests the last value was 16.34% up since then. When we look at Brown & Brown Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) trade information

Instantly BRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -12.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 66.20 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.51%, with the 5-day performance at -12.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) is -16.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.87 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.92 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Brown & Brown Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.80% over the past 6 months, a 4.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Brown & Brown Inc. will rise 21.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $722.55 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Brown & Brown Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $880.12 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $642.1 million and $755.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Brown & Brown Inc. earnings to increase by 22.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.22% per year.

BRO Dividends

Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 0.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 0.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.93 per year.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.08% of Brown & Brown Inc. shares while 74.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.70%. There are 74.38% institutions holding the Brown & Brown Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 28.0 million BRO shares worth $1.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.88% or 19.44 million shares worth $1.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.75 million shares estimated at $374.17 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 5.97 million shares worth around $331.21 million.