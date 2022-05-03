Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.99. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.25 changed hands at -$0.32 or -1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.79B. PK’s current price is a discount, trading about -20.0% off its 52-week high of $23.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.77, which suggests the last value was 18.08% up since then. When we look at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PK as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Instantly PK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.50 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.65%, with the 5-day performance at -2.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) is 0.20% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.30, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.68% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PK’s forecast low is $18.50 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.45% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.61% over the past 6 months, a 303.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will rise 72.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 87.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 59.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $431.1 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $476.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $113 million and $165 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 281.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 189.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. earnings to increase by 68.10%.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28. The 0.20% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.20% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares while 94.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.76%. There are 94.71% institutions holding the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.01% of the shares, roughly 33.13 million PK shares worth $625.48 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.50% or 29.56 million shares worth $558.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 11.14 million shares estimated at $206.33 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.77% of the shares, roughly 6.56 million shares worth around $123.89 million.