OUT Stock: More Upside For Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT)?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.66 changed hands at -$0.86 or -3.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.41B. OUT’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.06% off its 52-week high of $29.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.76, which suggests the last value was 15.82% up since then. When we look at Outfront Media Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) trade information

Instantly OUT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.14 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.85%, with the 5-day performance at -4.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is -10.24% down.

Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Outfront Media Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 2.53% over the past 6 months, a 38.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Outfront Media Inc. will rise 84.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 560.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $373.5 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Outfront Media Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $429.75 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $259.2 million and $341 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 26.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -39.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Outfront Media Inc. earnings to increase by 109.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

OUT Dividends

Outfront Media Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 08. The 1.57% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 1.57% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.76% of Outfront Media Inc. shares while 99.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.57%. There are 99.81% institutions holding the Outfront Media Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.23% of the shares, roughly 21.7 million OUT shares worth $582.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.78% or 19.32 million shares worth $518.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.95 million shares estimated at $172.61 million under it, the former controlled 4.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.53% of the shares, roughly 4.14 million shares worth around $111.08 million.