OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.62 million OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.19 changed hands at $0.22 or 7.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $341.33M. OPFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -257.37% off its 52-week high of $11.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 15.36% up since then. When we look at OppFi Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 201.93K.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) trade information

Instantly OPFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.78 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 7.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.74%, with the 5-day performance at 2.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) is -7.00% down.

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OppFi Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.16% over the past 6 months, a -23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $99.25 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that OppFi Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $98.54 million.

The 2022 estimates are for OppFi Inc. earnings to decrease by -67.00%.

OPFI Dividends

OppFi Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of OppFi Inc. shares while 41.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.56%. There are 41.56% institutions holding the OppFi Inc. stock share, with Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 1.37 million OPFI shares worth $10.81 million.

Blackstone Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.32% or 1.12 million shares worth $8.8 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst Insider Buying Fund. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $4.56 million under it, the former controlled 4.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst Insider Buying Fund held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 0.36 million shares worth around $2.85 million.