ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) : Investors Should Not Dump OKE Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.32 changing hands around $1.45 or 2.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.14B. OKE’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.93% off its 52-week high of $75.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.51, which suggests the last value was 25.73% up since then. When we look at ONEOK Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.82 million.

Analysts gave the ONEOK Inc. (OKE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended OKE as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. ONEOK Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.9.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information

Instantly OKE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 67.35 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.70%, with the 5-day performance at -3.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is -9.57% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.01% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OKE’s forecast low is $63.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 3.55% for it to hit the projected low.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ONEOK Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.39% over the past 6 months, a 15.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ONEOK Inc. will rise 30.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.43 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that ONEOK Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.57 billion and $3.19 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 72.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 53.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for ONEOK Inc. earnings to increase by 136.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.76% per year.

OKE Dividends

ONEOK Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 5.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.74. It is important to note, however, that the 5.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 6.61 per year.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.60% of ONEOK Inc. shares while 67.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 67.55%. There are 67.15% institutions holding the ONEOK Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.38% of the shares, roughly 50.73 million OKE shares worth $2.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.21% or 45.53 million shares worth $2.68 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 12.58 million shares estimated at $729.6 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 12.18 million shares worth around $728.75 million.