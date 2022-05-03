Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.96 changed hands at $0.27 or 2.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84B. OLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -347.08% off its 52-week high of $49.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.13, which suggests the last value was 7.57% up since then. When we look at Olo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.55 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.33%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is -17.28% down.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Olo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.74% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $39.09 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Olo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $43.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.30%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.80% of Olo Inc. shares while 37.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.50%. There are 37.20% institutions holding the Olo Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 59.95% of the shares, roughly 34.22 million OLO shares worth $1.03 billion.

Battery Management Corp. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.22% or 9.26 million shares worth $278.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. With 3.87 million shares estimated at $116.24 million under it, the former controlled 6.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $57.69 million.