NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 1.5 million NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.74 changed hands at -$0.65 or -2.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.20B. NLOK’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.98% off its 52-week high of $30.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.74, which suggests the last value was 16.17% up since then. When we look at NortonLifeLock Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.87 million.

Analysts gave the NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NLOK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.43.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

Instantly NLOK was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 25.93 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -2.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -2.27%, with the 5-day performance at -1.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) is -4.26% down.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NortonLifeLock Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.24% over the past 6 months, a 20.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NortonLifeLock Inc. will rise 13.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $697.3 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that NortonLifeLock Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $713.12 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for NortonLifeLock Inc. earnings to increase by 29.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.70% per year.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07. The 1.97% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.97% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.40% of NortonLifeLock Inc. shares while 99.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.46%. There are 99.06% institutions holding the NortonLifeLock Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.99% of the shares, roughly 63.97 million NLOK shares worth $1.66 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 53.01 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 19.75 million shares estimated at $513.1 million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 16.8 million shares worth around $436.57 million.