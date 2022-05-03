Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.89 changing hands around $0.07 or 1.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $78.28B. MUFG’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.11% off its 52-week high of $6.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.15, which suggests the last value was 12.56% up since then. When we look at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Instantly MUFG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.91 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) is -5.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.54 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.63% over the past 6 months, a 25.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. earnings to increase by 47.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.90% per year.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 3.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.23. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.85 per year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares while 1.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.72%. There are 1.72% institutions holding the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock share, with Aristotle Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.61% of the shares, roughly 80.87 million MUFG shares worth $479.57 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 10.91 million shares worth $64.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. With 19.94 million shares estimated at $109.85 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harbor Large Cap Value Fund held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $25.32 million.