Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s most recent per share price at $173.48 changed hands at -$4.66 or -2.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.61B. MAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.92% off its 52-week high of $195.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $127.23, which suggests the last value was 26.66% up since then. When we look at Marriott International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.54 million.

Analysts gave the Marriott International Inc. (MAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended MAR as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Marriott International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.9.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) trade information

Instantly MAR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 186.17 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.81%, with the 5-day performance at -2.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is 1.36% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $179.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MAR’s forecast low is $164.00 with $210.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -21.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marriott International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.32% over the past 6 months, a 74.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marriott International Inc. will rise 800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.11 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Marriott International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.36 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Marriott International Inc. earnings to increase by 507.20%.

MAR Dividends

Marriott International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.64% of Marriott International Inc. shares while 61.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.46%. There are 61.40% institutions holding the Marriott International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.40% of the shares, roughly 20.96 million MAR shares worth $3.46 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 15.83 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 7.87 million shares estimated at $1.3 billion under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $957.34 million.