Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 3.08 million Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.27. With the company’s per share price at $1.38 changed hands at $0.2 or 16.95% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.92M. LIXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -258.7% off its 52-week high of $4.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 21.74% up since then. When we look at Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) trade information

Instantly LIXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4100 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 16.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 15.97%, with the 5-day performance at 18.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) is 12.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41720.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -72.50%.

LIXT Dividends

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.13% of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares while 8.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.83%. There are 8.82% institutions holding the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. stock share, with Almanack Investment Partners, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.81 million LIXT shares worth $1.68 million.

Santa Monica Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 48388.0 shares estimated at $0.1 million under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 25995.0 shares worth around $54069.0.