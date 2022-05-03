Let’s Talk About Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 3.1 million Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.21 changed hands at $1.22 or 3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.87B. FUTU’s last price was a discount, traded about -446.34% off its 52-week high of $181.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.23, which suggests the last value was 36.07% up since then. When we look at Futu Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended FUTU as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Instantly FUTU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 36.22 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.30%, with the 5-day performance at 3.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 2.00% up.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Futu Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.95% over the past 6 months, a -18.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Futu Holdings Limited will rise 556.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $281.17 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Futu Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $281.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 84.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 80.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Futu Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 82.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.03% per year.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.75% of Futu Holdings Limited shares while 41.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.30%. There are 41.34% institutions holding the Futu Holdings Limited stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.49% of the shares, roughly 6.36 million FUTU shares worth $578.71 million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.94% or 4.19 million shares worth $381.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Europacific Growth Fund and New Economy Fund (The). With 4.06 million shares estimated at $369.25 million under it, the former controlled 4.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $97.43 million.