Let’s Talk About FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC)’s Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $122.51 changed hands at -$9.27 or -7.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.86B. FMC’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.08% off its 52-week high of $140.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $87.27, which suggests the last value was 28.76% up since then. When we look at FMC Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) trade information

Instantly FMC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 136.96 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -7.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.92%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.63 days.

FMC Corporation (FMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the FMC Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 44.80% over the past 6 months, a 11.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for FMC Corporation will rise 42.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.38 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that FMC Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.15 billion and $1.2 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.60%. The 2022 estimates are for FMC Corporation earnings to increase by 40.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

FMC Dividends

FMC Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 1.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.34 per year.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.59% of FMC Corporation shares while 91.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.93%. There are 91.38% institutions holding the FMC Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.06% of the shares, roughly 14.01 million FMC shares worth $1.28 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.10% or 10.27 million shares worth $940.05 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 3.63 million shares estimated at $332.19 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $265.95 million.