Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)

In the latest trading session, 1.69 million Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.15 changing hands around $0.35 or 1.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.98B. IVZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -55.14% off its 52-week high of $29.71. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.19, which suggests the last value was 5.01% up since then. When we look at Invesco Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.12 million.

Analysts gave the Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended IVZ as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Invesco Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.67.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) trade information

Instantly IVZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.50 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.33%, with the 5-day performance at -9.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is -18.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.54 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.04, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IVZ’s forecast low is $22.00 with $27.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Invesco Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.01% over the past 6 months, a -14.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -2.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.2 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Invesco Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.17 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Invesco Ltd. earnings to increase by 164.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.34% per year.

IVZ Dividends

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 3.62% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.62% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 5.31 per year.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.36% of Invesco Ltd. shares while 85.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.73%. There are 85.55% institutions holding the Invesco Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.92% of the shares, roughly 45.72 million IVZ shares worth $1.05 billion.

Trian Fund Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.87% or 45.47 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 11.69 million shares estimated at $281.78 million under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 10.36 million shares worth around $249.75 million.