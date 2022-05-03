Let’s Dive Into The Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.88 million Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $88.66 changed hands at -$5.59 or -5.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.74B. H’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.93% off its 52-week high of $108.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.70, which suggests the last value was 23.64% up since then. When we look at Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Analysts gave the Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended H as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) trade information

Instantly H was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 99.32 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -5.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.72%, with the 5-day performance at -3.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is -1.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.46 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $103.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, H’s forecast low is $80.00 with $117.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hyatt Hotels Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.62% over the past 6 months, a 94.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hyatt Hotels Corporation will rise 90.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 98.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.04 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $424 million and $438 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 144.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 161.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -27.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Hyatt Hotels Corporation earnings to increase by 69.20%.

H Dividends

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.54% of Hyatt Hotels Corporation shares while 99.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.01%. There are 99.45% institutions holding the Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.72% of the shares, roughly 5.39 million H shares worth $415.8 million.

Melvin Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.14% or 4.6 million shares worth $354.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Partners Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 3.3 million shares estimated at $254.43 million under it, the former controlled 6.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 3.54% of the shares, roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $151.78 million.