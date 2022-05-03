Kosmos Energy Ltd. Is Forecast To Drop -61.05% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 11.03 million Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.16. With the company’s per share price at $6.83 changed hands at $0.07 or 1.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.28B. KOS’s last price was a discount, traded about -22.4% off its 52-week high of $8.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 73.65% up since then. When we look at Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.57 million.

Analysts gave the Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KOS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Instantly KOS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.24 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 1.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 97.40%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) is -5.01% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.01% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KOS’s forecast low is $4.98 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kosmos Energy Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 89.72% over the past 6 months, a 2,016.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 50.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $506.85 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Kosmos Energy Ltd. earnings to increase by 81.60%.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.37% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares while 77.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.66%. There are 77.94% institutions holding the Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 39.65 million KOS shares worth $117.37 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.71% or 39.35 million shares worth $116.48 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 22.47 million shares estimated at $53.02 million under it, the former controlled 4.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 2.88% of the shares, roughly 13.0 million shares worth around $46.81 million.