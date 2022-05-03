Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KWAC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months – Marketing Sentinel
Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: KWAC) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.34 million Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.23 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $148.17M. KWAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.2% off its 52-week high of $10.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.77, which suggests the last value was 4.5% up since then. When we look at Kingswood Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 33.62K.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) trade information

Instantly KWAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.20%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 10.24 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.39%, with the 5-day performance at 0.20% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) is 0.39% up.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (KWAC) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Kingswood Acquisition Corp. earnings to increase by 43.80%.

KWAC Dividends

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.07% of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. shares while 80.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.73%. There are 80.52% institutions holding the Kingswood Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Karpus Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.14% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million KWAC shares worth $13.06 million.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.19% or 0.95 million shares worth $9.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $2.03 million under it, the former controlled 1.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd held about 0.38% of the shares, roughly 43907.0 shares worth around $0.45 million.

