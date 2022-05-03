Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.70 changing hands around $0.08 or 0.32% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.83B. KIM’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.57% off its 52-week high of $26.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.53, which suggests the last value was 20.93% up since then. When we look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Instantly KIM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.57 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -3.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is -0.32% down.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Kimco Realty Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 8.94% over the past 6 months, a 9.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kimco Realty Corporation will fall -64.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -43.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $388.54 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Kimco Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $399.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $266.32 million and $262.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 45.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Kimco Realty Corporation earnings to decrease by -28.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.60% per year.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.01% of Kimco Realty Corporation shares while 93.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.01%. There are 93.10% institutions holding the Kimco Realty Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.65% of the shares, roughly 96.47 million KIM shares worth $2.0 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.52% or 52.51 million shares worth $1.09 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 27.47 million shares estimated at $620.84 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 17.32 million shares worth around $359.48 million.