Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 4.49 million Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.46 changed hands at $0.39 or 5.52% during last session, the market valuation stood at $735.50M. JMIA’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.02% off its 52-week high of $33.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.41, which suggests the last value was 14.08% up since then. When we look at Jumia Technologies AG’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.78 million.

Analysts gave the Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended JMIA as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Jumia Technologies AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Instantly JMIA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.14%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 8.14 on Monday, 05/02/22 added 5.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.56%, with the 5-day performance at -9.14% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is -22.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JMIA’s forecast low is $8.00 with $10.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Jumia Technologies AG earnings to decrease by -10.70%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Jumia Technologies AG shares while 27.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.75%. There are 27.75% institutions holding the Jumia Technologies AG stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.62% of the shares, roughly 9.49 million JMIA shares worth $176.4 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.95% or 1.93 million shares worth $35.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. With 6.72 million shares estimated at $134.56 million under it, the former controlled 6.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $8.88 million.