Is Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.89 million Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $88.83 changed hands at -$4.07 or -4.38% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.59B. TSN’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.39% off its 52-week high of $100.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.88, which suggests the last value was 21.33% up since then. When we look at Tyson Foods Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) trade information

Instantly TSN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 95.76 on Monday, 05/02/22 subtracted -4.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.59%, with the 5-day performance at -1.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is 3.65% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tyson Foods Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 16.17% over the past 6 months, a 4.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tyson Foods Inc. will fall -4.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 11.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.09 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Tyson Foods Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $12.46 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Tyson Foods Inc. earnings to increase by 48.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.50% per year.

TSN Dividends

Tyson Foods Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14. The 1.98% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.84. It is important to note, however, that the 1.98% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.94 per year.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.18% of Tyson Foods Inc. shares while 85.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.16%. There are 85.26% institutions holding the Tyson Foods Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.88% of the shares, roughly 34.81 million TSN shares worth $2.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.17% or 21.01 million shares worth $1.66 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 8.32 million shares estimated at $656.96 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 6.65 million shares worth around $525.25 million.